Is Amazon Go Winning Fans Among Shoppers?

So far, so good for Amazon Go, at least when it comes to consumer experiences.

A new survey report from consumer insight provider Piplsay found that 54% of Amazon Go shoppers rate their experience in those store as “excellent,” with 35% rating the experience as “good,” 7% as “not very good” and 4% as “bad.”

The Piplsay survey was conducted nationwide in the United States from Feb. 19-21, and the findings are based on 30,166 online responses from individuals aged 18 years and older.

The first Amazon Go store debuted Feb. 2020 in Seattle, and the main feature of the concept was the Just Walk Out technology — that is, cameras, sensors and software that enable customers to be automatically charged for purchases without wasting time in checkout lanes or going through self-checkout kiosks.

That technology, in turn, has fueled a race to deploy similar friction-free gear and sensors and software in other food retail locations — a race that involves not only grocers but technology providers.

The Piplsay report also found that:

59% of Americans think Amazon Go will be a threat to big-box stores like Walmart and Kroger.

54% of Americans believe Amazon Go-like stores will be a success despite online retail’s entrenchment.

54% of men will be excited to have Amazon Go or similar tech-enabled stores near them as compared to 46% of women.

About 35% of Millennials and Gen Xers think Amazon Go-type stores will be a success as compared to 30% of Gen Zers.

65% of Millennials and 60% of Gen Xers think Amazon Go will be a threat to top brick-and-mortar retailers like Walmart and Kroger.

