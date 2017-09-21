Aldi Now Accepts Contact-Free Payment

Hard-discount grocer Aldi now accepts all forms of contact-free payment – including Apple Pay, Google Wallet and Android Pay – at all of its stores nationwide, helping speed up its already fast checkout process.

Now shoppers can pay for their groceries by tapping their contactless-enabled bank card, smartphone or other enabled wearable device on a payment terminal. Contactless payments have the same protection as making a payment with a PIN, which ensures safety and security.

"We're continually innovating to provide our customers a faster, more efficient shopping experience that saves them time and money," said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi. "Shoppers love Aldi because we build and run stores they can shop quickly. Contactless payment makes shopping at Aldi that much faster and more convenient."

The announcement follows another Aldi initiative to make grocery shopping more convenient and efficient. Last month, the grocer launched a pilot with San Francisco-based third-party service Instacart, allowing customers in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles to have their groceries delivered to their homes in as little as an hour. All Aldi exclusive product lines, such as SimplyNature, liveGfree gluten-free foods and Little Journey premium baby essentials, are available through the Instacart platform.

Based in Batavia, Ill., Aldi operates nearly 1,700 stores in 35 U.S. states.