Albertsons Names Guy Burgstahler Marketing Veep

Albertsons Cos. has selected Guy Burgstahler as its new VP of advertising. He brings more than two decades of experience in retail to the company, and will be based at the corporate office.

Burgstahler, who has a strong track record of driving well-known brands in diverse industries to dominant positions in their markets, previously worked for such retailers as Dick’s Sporting Goods, PetSmart and Tractor Supply Co. He helped move Dick’s to its No. 1 spot through innovative omnichannel campaigns and helped increase PetSmart’s comp traffic with targeted multimedia and integrated campaign strategies.

He has spent the last five years as a marketing executive for category-leading manufacturing brands, most recently working as partner of a full-service marketing agency in Florida.

"Guy is a creative visionary with proven experience building engagement and loyalty among a variety of customers," said Shane Sampson, Albertsons Cos.' chief marketing and merchandising officer. "Our banners have a great story to tell, and Guy will have plenty of material to work with throughout our operating areas. We have deep ties to the communities we serve, and we are poised to compete as fiercely as ever in our stores and across our digital platforms."

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and Washington, D.C., under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.