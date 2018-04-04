Albertsons Grows Open Nature Private Label Into Nonfoods

The Albertsons Cos. has revealed plans to expand its Open Nature brand of natural products into nonfood categories.

More than 240 new products are expected to launch this year under the private label, which launched in 2011 with approximately 100 products and a vision to provide customers with access to simple and flavorful food. The new additions follow the recent releases of Open Nature products in both the baby and pet food categories.

Open Nature products are free from 110 ingredients that consumers of natural products want to avoid, such as antibiotics, MSG-type ingredients, nitrates, and preservatives such as sulfites and benzoates. Open Nature meats are free from preservatives and added hormones.

“We know that our customers want high-quality, clean and more natural products at affordable prices,” said Geoff White, president of Own Brands, Albertsons. “Whether it’s for their spouse, child or pet, we know how important it is to feel good about the food they feed their family and the products that come into their homes. We’re more committed than ever to offering customers that experience, which is why we are excited to introduce a wider variety of Open Nature products and expand the brand’s free-from approach into nonfood categories.”

In January, the company said that it would introduce more than 450 new products under its O Organics private label in 2018. Together, Open Nature and O Organics comprise $1.4 billion in sales.