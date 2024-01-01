Alaska Seafood. Responsible and Certified.

Alaska is a big, rugged, pristine state with an abundance of wildlife. There are only 733,000 people in the entire state, and fishing and processing employs more than 60,000 people – more people than any other industry in Alaska. For Alaskans, nothing is more important than protecting this ecosystem to ensure that it’s around for future generations.

One of the reasons that Alaska became a state was to protect the fish for the long haul. This is why sustainability was written into its constitution when Alaska became a state back in 1959. Today, it remains the only state to have this type of strict conservation language in its constitution. Long before certification and eco-labels became table stakes, Alaska prioritized sustainability by putting it into law.

Wild-caught seafood is one of Alaska’s most precious resources, and the state goes to great lengths to ensure its continued abundance. Five main pillars uphold Alaska seafood’s sustainability: