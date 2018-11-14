AI Brings Precision to Grocery Assortment Optimization

Today’s customers are diverse in every way, on the move, and constantly changing shopping channels. As a result, grocery retailers have developed increasingly sophisticated ways to match products to people. And while they have become pioneers in collecting and applying consumer data to merchandise mixes, they struggle to keep up with the ever-changing demands for personalization/localization at the shelf. Artificial intelligence fills this need. It enables grocers to make the assortment management and optimization process more agile, precisely aligned to customer needs and behaviors and, ultimately, more profitable. Learn more in new whitepaper.