AFFI Welcomes New Director of Scientific, Regulatory Affairs

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) has hired Jennifer Norka as its director of scientific and regulatory affairs. Norka is a food scientist and public health professional with expertise in nutrition, food safety and regulatory affairs. In this position, she will support AFFI’s outreach to and engagement with key federal agencies and the food industry and advance the association’s regulatory and technical priorities.

Norka holds a master of public health degree with a concentration in nutrition from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While pursuing her advanced degree, she served as a food safety extension program assistant with the NC State University Agriculture Extension. In this role, she led a number of activities in support of food safety, including the development of a training program in collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for Nutrition Managers regarding food recalls and outbreak preparedness in K-12 schools. She holds a bachelor of science in food science from Purdue University.

[Read more: “Frozen Foods Can Help Reduce Food Waste”]

Prior to earning her master’s degree, Norka held a number of quality assurance positions within Eight O’clock Coffee, where she managed the quality lab at a coffee roasting plant. She also worked at DC Central Kitchen, where she served as a community engagement intern.

“I am excited to join the AFFI team and represent the frozen food and beverage industry as we work to promote a bright future for safe, nutritious and easy-to-prepare frozen foods,” said Norka.

Norka will report to AFFI’s EVP of Science and Policy Dr. Donna Garren. Jennifer joined AFFI on July 3.

“Jennifer is an excellent addition to AFFI’s food safety program, bringing firsthand work experience in food safety regulations, regulatory technical management, and evidence-based program development and implementation,” said Dr. Garren. “Her technical understanding and food safety and nutrition experience will bolster AFFI’s regulatory contributions and benefit our members in the frozen food and beverage industry.”