AFFI Teams With EyeSucceed on Food Safety

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) has joined forces with EyeSucceed to become the exclusive trade association partner representing the food and beverage manufacturing industry. EyeSucceed unites assisted reality (AR) and smart-glass technology to implement food safety practices and deal with such real-world challenges as high labor cost and employee training.

“Tailored specifically to a company’s individual facility needs, this technology can transform how the frozen food industry applies enhanced food safety practices,” said AFFI EVP of Science and Policy Dr. Donna Garren. “In addition, EyeSucceed will drive consistency of food safety training that is frequently lost with one employee training another, as not all trainers provide the same message.”

“EyeSucceed is defining how smart glasses can be used in the frozen food industry to deliver unparalleled results,” noted Jennifer Tong, president and co-founder of the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based NSF International company. “We look forward to working with AFFI and its members as we develop and launch new applications for the food industry.”

EyeSucceed has been piloting smart-glass livestreaming functionality for the past three years with food industry clients in the United States, Latin America, Europe and Asia. This capability enables the food industry to view first production runs, conduct supplier quality calibration and aid field operations by providing expertise from remote locations while boosting efficiency and saving travel dollars.

The solution can also be used in interactive, hands-free training for food industry employees, providing them with prompts from training modules.

Arlington, Va.-based AFFI is the member-driven national trade association that advances the interests of all segments of the frozen food and beverage industry.