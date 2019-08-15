Acme Set to Close 4 NY, NJ Stores

Albertsons Cos. banner Acme Markets has revealed that it will shutter four underperforming stores in New York and New Jersey this fall, according to published reports. The affected locations are in Eastchester, N.Y., which is slated to close Nov. 4, and Elmwood Park, Woodcliff Lake and Weehawken, N.J., all scheduled to close Oct. 2.

“Like all retailers, we are constantly evaluating our store portfolio and have to look at every angle of the business,” company representative Dana Ward told a reporter for the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, in New York, and the North Jersey Record. “These stores have not met our goals for a number of years, and we have made the decision to deploy the team and resources to other locations to serve our customers.” Ward added that associates would be given the option of transferring to nearby Acme stores with open positions, although some layoffs were likely to occur.

Acme is looking into future store sites, but at the present time has no plans to open more locations in either New York or New Jersey, the representative told the newspaper.

The Malvern, Pa.-based chain operates 168 stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Boise, Idaho-based parent company Albertsons is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.