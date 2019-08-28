7 Burning Questions on Cannabis That Retailers Need Answered

5. IN THE BATTLE OF CHOICE, WHAT WILL U.S. CONSUMERS ULTIMATELY CHOOSE TO CONSUME, MARIJUANA (THC) OR HEMP-BASED CBD?

Today, Nielsen data shows that one in 20 U.S. adults claim to have consumed both types of state-legalized cannabis products (marijuana and hemp-derived CBD). And within the next year, nearly half of all U.S. adults will consume some form of cannabis, whether marijuana or hemp-CBD. But, dig a little deeper and there is a battle brewing in the U.S. cannabis market that shouldn’t be ignored. Specifically, the dynamic between the various available forms of cannabis is often overlooked.

Armed with an analytical view into the holistic cannabis space, we believe that marijuana and hemp-CBD will continue to interact with one another and should not be viewed in a vacuum. In marketplaces where marijuana is legalized, cannabis-interested consumers often opt to use a variety of forms. Which form they choose for a specific occasion comes down to a combination of things such as demographics, past experience and familiarity of form, accessibility, affordability, need, nature of the occasion, and the efficacy of the product.

The latest data from our alliance with Headset shows that even within marijuana, CBD-dominant products sold in dispensaries are growing at some of the fastest rates, catering to needs that stretch beyond experience enhancement and social enablement and into the realm of health and wellness.

Additionally, the “entourage effect,” reflecting the belief that the greatest efficacy for medicinal purposes comes from a spectrum of cannabinoids, including THC, seems to be resonating with consumers. As this mindset gains more ground, marijuana — which exclusively contains more than a traceable amount of THC — may possess a unique benefit versus its hemp-CBD counterpart.

6. COULD ADOPTING CANNABIS AS A CPG INGREDIENT HURT MY BRAND?

Companies beware: The dance with cannabis adoptions is a delicate one. The plant — marijuana or hemp — matters. From an equity standpoint, Nielsen data shows that there's significantly more risk to a CPG company’s brand/corporate equity with the introduction of marijuana-based products.