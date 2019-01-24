5 Executives Join Network of Executive Women Board

The Network of Executive Women (NEW) has named five retail industry executives to its board of directors: Nicole Carroll, SVP of global payment experience and solutions for Visa Inc.; Marla Daudelin, SVP, sales for Frito-Lay North America; Alicia Howell, SVP/chief accounting officer and controller for 7-Eleven Inc.; Michelle Larson, president of Shaw's and Star Markets at Albertsons Cos.; and Chris Skyers, VP of private label and own brands for Wakefern Food Corp.

“It's our good fortune to welcome Nicole, Marla, Alicia, Michelle and Chris to the NEW board of directors — and to have their perspectives and their passion directed at our mission of advancing all women, growing business and transforming our workplaces,” said Network of Executive Women President and CEO Sarah Alter. “They'll help shape our leadership development programs, our research and insights, and our advocacy — and create sustainable change in retail, consumer goods, financial services and technology.”

Officers on the Network of Executive Women board include Secretary Abbe Luersman, chief human resource officer at Ahold Delhaize; Treasurer Dagmar Boggs, chief retail sales and bottler operations officer, Coca-Cola North America at The Coca-Cola Co.; Audit Chair Valerie Oswalt, CEO of Century Snacks; and Compensation Chair Kendra Doyel, VP of merchandising at Ralphs Grocery Co. and Food 4 Less/Foods Co., banners of The Kroger Co.

Returning to the NEW board as directors at large are Kelly Caruso, SVP merchandising, hardlines at Target Corp.; Andy Dunn, SVP, digital consumer brands at Walmart Inc.; Michelle Freyre, president, U.S. beauty for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.; Nicola Johnson, principal, consumer and industrial products practice at Deloitte Consulting; and Kim Underhill, global president at Kimberly-Clark Professional.

Network of Executive Women board members completing their terms are Dorria Ball, president and founder of Global Ballance Group; Erby Foster, CEO of Foster Inclusion; Karen Mooney, chief human resources officer for Keystone Foods; and Regenia Stein, principal at Ingenuity Consulting.

“Our members and corporate partners have all benefited from our outgoing board members' tremendous talent and unflagging commitment to gender equality,” Alter said. “Dorria, Erby, Karen and Regenia are strong leaders who haven't just championed women's leadership, they've walked the talk — and NEW has been very fortunate to be part of that journey. We can't thank them enough for their valuable contributions and greatly appreciate their continued involvement and support in their ongoing roles as friends of NEW.”

The Network of Executive Women was founded in 2001 to advance all women while building business and represents more than 12,000 members, 900 companies, 115 corporate partners and 22 regions in the United States and Canada.