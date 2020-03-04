4 Benefits of Propane Forklifts for Grocery Retailers

Propane forklifts are also fully capable of working outside, even in less-than-ideal conditions. With propane, operators can count on uninterrupted operation, whereas working outdoors in rain or snow would otherwise need to be delayed to prevent damaging electric equipment.

And when it comes to load capacity, propane forklifts offer more versatility than electric. Propane forklifts are available in all weight classes to match the job at hand, where electric forklifts may not be up to the task of carrying the weight of large jobs, and diesel isn’t fit for lighter tasks.

3. Propane forklifts are more cost-effective

No matter where a grocer is located, propane can provide a cost-effective solution for its material handling needs. Propane has an established delivery and exchange system for propane refueling across the United States, making it accessible in both urban and rural areas.

Grocery retailers and warehouse managers can make using propane even more cost effective by setting a refueling contract with their local propane supplier, which can lock in the price for a period of time and save retailers from energy price fluctuations if electric costs go up.

Additionally, the capital cost of a propane forklift is almost 30% lower than the purchase price of an electric forklift. The life expectancy of a propane cylinder is also three times longer than the life expectancy of an electric forklift battery and extends beyond the typical lifespan of a forklift. Over time, electric forklifts’ battery life and power output diminishes, too, and can lead to future costs, including additional expensive batteries. And in many cases, proper disposal or reconditioning of electric forklift batteries can be a costly proposition.

And beyond the initial equipment purchase and the cost of propane itself, all that facility managers and business owners are responsible for is maintenance and storing the cylinders — which they can either purchase or lease from their propane supplier.

4. Propane forklifts are reliable

For modern grocery facilities, whether retailer or warehouses, business can often run 24 hours a day. Propane forklifts provide 100% power throughout operation, pushing heavy loads at full capacity faster and longer than electric forklifts. One cylinder typically covers an entire eight-hour shift. In addition, propane forklifts maintain more consistent travel speeds and acceleration throughout a shift compared to battery-powered forklifts, according to data from PERC.

By considering propane forklifts, grocery retailers and warehouse facilities can see advantages including reducing emissions and increasing productivity, and will have a cost-effective, accessible, and reliable energy source to move its products.