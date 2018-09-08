3 Keys to Local and Regional Grocers’ Survival

Editor’s note: This article is the second in a series. Read Part 1.

For local and regional supermarket operators, achieving success requires striking the right balance between the demands of a rapidly evolving consumer base and financial necessity in a competitive environment full of ongoing threats from national chains, specialty stores, hard discounters and ecommerce retailers. In the best of times, this is a daunting task and — especially for some local independents and regional supermarket chains — these aren’t the best of times.

Community Knowledge

Localization, or the precise tailoring of assortment by store, or by cluster, based on customer demand, is an essential first step toward differentiating your stores, attracting and retaining shoppers, and meeting demanding margin goals, and it trades on your deep understanding of the community that you serve.

Localization requires two modern management tools to be effective, however: 1) analytics that provide input into market conditions, consumer behavior and store performance, and 2) the ability of the organization to execute in an agile manner. Local and regional operations that can respond to market conditions with agility don’t need to seek approval from multiple layers of management, giving them an inherent edge over national-chain competitors.

Greater Agility

But without good customer and performance analytics, it’s all but impossible to get your assortment mix right. Building robust analytical decision models — either with partners or on your own — to discover that mix before your competition does, and execute against it in-store, is a crucial differentiator. While local and regional grocers are ostensibly more nimble and know the communities in which they operate better than national players, this conceptual advantage didn’t translate into success when up against consolidating national grocers 40 years ago, nor did it stop the rapid growth of Walmart 20 years ago.

The difference now is that, with so many partners and vendors offering affordable analytics tools and services, regional operators and even independents with several stores can access the data and information they need to generate the insights necessary to make great assortment choices. That said, analytics alone aren’t enough to guarantee success.

Retailers have to use those analytical outputs to create operating models that allow them to become more nimble, to target consumer segments more successfully (and even segments within those segments), and to identify and mount effective competitive responses to real-time changes in their local or regional market.