3 E-Commerce Strategies Grocery Retailers Can’t Live Without

That’s where Bloomreach Discovery’s store-specific ranking plays a pivotal role. With merchandising capabilities that allow you to cater to shoppers on a local and hyper-personalized level, you can make sure your customers don’t fall through the cracks of your customer journey.



Bloomreach Discovery allows Total Wine & More’s merchandisers to carry out different search strategies based on regional markets, including store-specific ranking. The alcohol retailer’s merchandising team can deploy specific strategies based on product and market those products to different regions of the country. This is vital for an industry like grocery where store-specific relevance is inseparable from a customer’s online experience.



With our AI-powered Discovery engine, Total Wine & More can serve results that are automatically personalized and re-ranked based on the most important factors — like the state you live in, the neighborhood you shop in, your income, and more.



Interested in learning about all the revenue-driving ways that Bloomreach empowers Total Wine & More? Watch our on-demand webinar.

3. Personalize Email Campaigns to Power Experiences That Covert

When it comes to getting the most out of your marketing efforts, email is king of the marketing channels. No matter the industry or audience, it’s the most lucrative way to reach your customers.



But getting more clicks, conversions, and revenue from email isn’t as easy as it sounds. You need to personalize your email campaigns to truly connect with your target audience.



With Bloomreach Engagement, our real-time customer data platform (CDP) combined with intelligent marketing automation, you can easily build an email marketing program with advanced targeting and AI-powered personalization without sacrificing deliverability and ease of use.



BrewDog, a Bloomreach customer and an award-winning Scottish craft beer company, chose Bloomreach Engagement to help them reach more inboxes and convert more customers. The company took a group of 80,000 customers and split it down the middle for an A/B tested email campaign. Half of the audience received a non-personalized version of an email while the other half received a version optimized with their personalized data.



As expected, personalized data made all the difference. The customers who received personalized emails clicked through 15.6% more of the time, had a 11.5% higher conversion rate, and generated 13.8% more revenue compared to the 40,000 customers who all received the same non-personalized email.



Want to learn more about BrewDog’s personalized email campaigns? Check out our case study.

Power Your Online Grocery Experience With Bloomreach

Streamlining repeat purchases, targeting localized search queries, and optimizing email campaigns are all pieces of the same puzzle — a personalized customer experience. And to craft a strategy that revolves around your shopper, you need the right tools to power every touchpoint of their unique journey.



That’s why businesses turn to Bloomreach to create transformative commerce experiences. Our technology empowers brands to deliver personalized experiences across all their digital channels. By combining the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI optimization, Bloomreach ensures the right product is put in front of the right customer — every time.



Ready to see what your business can achieve with Bloomreach? Schedule a personalized demo today and let’s get started.