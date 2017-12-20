212 Products Receive Gluten-Free Certification

The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), which certifies gluten-free products and food services, has revealed that 212 products received gluten-free certification in October and November, demonstrating the continued addition of items to the gluten-free market.

Along with products ranging from flavored almonds to lipstick, and such brands as Whole Foods Market’s 365 Everyday Value and Walmart’s Great Value lines, GIG’s Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) gave its seal of approval to three manufacturing facilities: Il Pastaio Srl, JTM Foods LLC and Smith Foods Inc.

The certifications were as follows:

365 Everyday Value: seven products certified, including Almond Coconut Chip Frozen Dessert and Peanut Butter Swirl Almond Frozen Dessert

Chosen Foods : 18 products certified, including Avocado Mayo Oil and Lemon Garlic Dressing

Craize : four products, including Platano Maize Thins and Roasted Arepa

CrrrunchBites : nine products, including Sea Salt Almonds and BBQ Almonds

Daddy Sam’s : three products, including Ginger Jalapeno Bar-B-Que Sawce and Salmon & Seafood Glaze

Dana’s Bakery : three products, including Fruity Cereal Macaron Making Kit and Red Velvet Macaron Making Kit

DePuma’s : 19 products, including Butternut Squash Ravioli and Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli

Eat Your Coffee : eight products, including Caramel Macchiato CoffeeBar and Peanut Butter CoffeeBar

El Milagro : five products, including Homestyle Corn Tostadas and Blancas White Corn Tortillas

Ener-G Foods : eight products, including Gluten-Free Dinner Rolls and Texas Toast

Great Value : two products, Crispy Marshmallow Treats Birthday and Original

Green Valley Organics : 20 products, including Lactose Free Blueberry Low-Fat Yogurt and Lactose Free Sour Cream

Handfulls : six products, including Lakeshore Trail Mix and Bangkok Backpack Blend

Ikeda Tea World : 19 products, including Matcha 250 and Sencha

IQ Bar : three products, including Blueberry Walnut Bar and Matcha Hazelnut Bar

Julie’s Real : four products, including Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Almond Butter and Coconut Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter

Lieber : six products, including Rice Bits-Sea Salt Flavor and Rice Thins-Onion & Garlic Flavor

Madre Lab Inc . : 18 products, including Lip Gloss-Berry Kiss and Lipstick-Ready Red

Munch-real : 12 products, including Candy Cookies and Marble Cake

Muskaan : four products, including Lipstick-Fuschia and Lipstick-Violet

North River Dry Goods : three products, including Split Pea Crunch Jalapeño and Split Pea Crunch Smoke Shack

PureLytes : three products, including Coconut Blueberry and Coconut Pineapple

Redwood Hill Farm : 10 products, including Blueberry Goat Milk Yogurt and Vanilla Goat Milk Yogurt

Shanti Bar: 13 products, including Boost-Coconut and Recover-Turmeric

Social Paint : five products, including Lip Gloss-Cha Cha Cha and Lip Gloss-Pucker

Il Pastaio Srl : manufacturing facility in Torbole Casaglia, Italy

JTM Foods LLC : manufacturing facility in Erie, Pa.

Smith Foods Inc.: manufacturing facility in Orrville, Ohio

Products certified by GFCO sport the GF logo, which means that the product meets the organization’s standard of 10 ppm (parts per million) or less of gluten.

Auburn, Wash.-based GIG, a nonprofit association, funded by private donations, fundraising, sponsorships and industry programs, relies on tax-deductible contributions to support its industry, service, social and awareness programs. Founded in 1974, the group has 70 local branches across the United States and is present in more than 29 countries.