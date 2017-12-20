212 Products Receive Gluten-Free Certification
The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), which certifies gluten-free products and food services, has revealed that 212 products received gluten-free certification in October and November, demonstrating the continued addition of items to the gluten-free market.
Along with products ranging from flavored almonds to lipstick, and such brands as Whole Foods Market’s 365 Everyday Value and Walmart’s Great Value lines, GIG’s Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) gave its seal of approval to three manufacturing facilities: Il Pastaio Srl, JTM Foods LLC and Smith Foods Inc.
The certifications were as follows:
- 365 Everyday Value: seven products certified, including Almond Coconut Chip Frozen Dessert and Peanut Butter Swirl Almond Frozen Dessert
- Chosen Foods: 18 products certified, including Avocado Mayo Oil and Lemon Garlic Dressing
- Craize: four products, including Platano Maize Thins and Roasted Arepa
- CrrrunchBites: nine products, including Sea Salt Almonds and BBQ Almonds
- Daddy Sam’s: three products, including Ginger Jalapeno Bar-B-Que Sawce and Salmon & Seafood Glaze
- Dana’s Bakery: three products, including Fruity Cereal Macaron Making Kit and Red Velvet Macaron Making Kit
- DePuma’s: 19 products, including Butternut Squash Ravioli and Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli
- Eat Your Coffee: eight products, including Caramel Macchiato CoffeeBar and Peanut Butter CoffeeBar
- El Milagro: five products, including Homestyle Corn Tostadas and Blancas White Corn Tortillas
- Ener-G Foods: eight products, including Gluten-Free Dinner Rolls and Texas Toast
- Great Value: two products, Crispy Marshmallow Treats Birthday and Original
- Green Valley Organics: 20 products, including Lactose Free Blueberry Low-Fat Yogurt and Lactose Free Sour Cream
- Handfulls: six products, including Lakeshore Trail Mix and Bangkok Backpack Blend
- Ikeda Tea World: 19 products, including Matcha 250 and Sencha
- IQ Bar: three products, including Blueberry Walnut Bar and Matcha Hazelnut Bar
- Julie’s Real: four products, including Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Almond Butter and Coconut Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter
- Lieber: six products, including Rice Bits-Sea Salt Flavor and Rice Thins-Onion & Garlic Flavor
- Madre Lab Inc.: 18 products, including Lip Gloss-Berry Kiss and Lipstick-Ready Red
- Munch-real: 12 products, including Candy Cookies and Marble Cake
- Muskaan: four products, including Lipstick-Fuschia and Lipstick-Violet
- North River Dry Goods: three products, including Split Pea Crunch Jalapeño and Split Pea Crunch Smoke Shack
- PureLytes: three products, including Coconut Blueberry and Coconut Pineapple
- Redwood Hill Farm: 10 products, including Blueberry Goat Milk Yogurt and Vanilla Goat Milk Yogurt
- Shanti Bar: 13 products, including Boost-Coconut and Recover-Turmeric
- Social Paint: five products, including Lip Gloss-Cha Cha Cha and Lip Gloss-Pucker
- Il Pastaio Srl: manufacturing facility in Torbole Casaglia, Italy
- JTM Foods LLC: manufacturing facility in Erie, Pa.
- Smith Foods Inc.: manufacturing facility in Orrville, Ohio
Products certified by GFCO sport the GF logo, which means that the product meets the organization’s standard of 10 ppm (parts per million) or less of gluten.
Auburn, Wash.-based GIG, a nonprofit association, funded by private donations, fundraising, sponsorships and industry programs, relies on tax-deductible contributions to support its industry, service, social and awareness programs. Founded in 1974, the group has 70 local branches across the United States and is present in more than 29 countries.