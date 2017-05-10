2017 Retailer of the Year: Corporate Citizen, Community Friend

Fitness Booster

Hy-Vee has led efforts to promote healthy eating and physical fitness in its home state and throughout its marketing area. Programs include:

Hy-Vee KidsFit: This is a fun at-home program designed for kids and families to help promote health, exercise and nutrition as a priority in daily life. The program is designed to be done without workout equipment to make it accessible for everyone. The KidsFit 5-Week Challenge aims to provide a structure for kids to take control of their personal health and fitness. Children can earn trophies and badges for participating in and completing daily activities. www.hy-veekidsfit.com/challenge-information/

Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile: Since 2013, Hy-Vee has brought health-and-wellness services to local communities across its eight-state region. Ever since Hy-Vee’s first Healthy You Mobile bus was introduced three years ago, the demand for the mobile unit has continued to grow. The company now has six Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles that allow dietitians and pharmacists to reach customers across the Midwest by offering biometric screenings, flu vaccinations, nutritional information, cooking demonstrations, food samples and much more.

Pinky Swear 5K and Fun Runs: Hy-Vee partners with the Pinky Swear Foundation to sponsor several kid-friendly fitness events in cities across the Midwest to raise funds and awareness for the families of children who are suffering from cancer. This year, Hy-Vee supported events in Des Moines, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Omaha and Illinois’ Quad Cities. pinkyswear.org

Behind the Scenes

To support its retail operations, Hy-Vee has established a distribution system that secures merchandise and transports it quickly and efficiently to customers. In addition, Hy-Vee has acquired or developed several subsidiaries to deliver on other parts of its mission:

Amber Pharmacy - Specialty pharmacy, Omaha, Neb.

www.amberpharmacy.com Beverage Distributors of Iowa - Full-service liquor delivery, Des Moines Bdi-wholesale.com D&D Foods Inc. - Fresh salads, dips and meat specialties, Omaha Florist Distributing Inc. - Flowers, plants and florist supplies, Des Moines

www.fdionline.net Hy-Vee Construction, Des Moines

www.hy-veeconstruction.com/ Lomar Distributing Inc. - Specialty foods, Des Moines Midwest Heritage Bank - Banking, investments, insurance, West Des Moines

www.mhbank.com Perishable Distributors of Iowa Ltd. - Meat, fish and seafood, Ankeny, Iowa

www.contactpdi.com

About Hy-Vee

In 1930, Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg opened a small general store in Beaconsfield, Iowa. That store grew to become Hy-Vee, an employee-owned company that encourages each of its more than 82,000 employees to help guide the company. Its slogan, “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle,” expresses the foundation of the company’s operating philosophy.



Hy-Vee is a touchstone for its customers’ desire for information on diet, nutrition and wellness topics. The company’s commitment to healthy lifestyles is evidenced by ever-growing HealthMarket departments featuring natural and organic products, the consulting services of in-store dietitians and chefs, and consumer and employee wellness programs. The company also sponsors the annual Hy-Vee Road Races during Drake Relays weekend at Des Moines’ Drake University, and five Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Kids Triathlons across the Midwest that raise money for children with cancer and their families.



With sales of $9.3 billion annually, Hy-Vee ranks among the top 25 supermarket chains and the top 50 private companies in the United States. Its more than 240 stores are located in eight Midwestern states: Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Distribution centers are in Chariton and Cherokee, Iowa, with a third perishable operation in Ankeny, Iowa. Hy-Vee’s corporate office is located in West Des Moines, Iowa.