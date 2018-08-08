SPONSORED CONTENT
100% Grass-fed Dairy Sales Growing Quicker Than Grass
The grass really is greener from another side – the side that understands that today’s consumers are more interested than ever in organic, grass-fed dairy products. Just what do shoppers think about the benefits of 100% grass-fed dairy? How fast is that market growing, in interest and sales? In this infographic from Organic Valley, learn more about this rapidly sprouting market and how to deliver a range of products to organic and natural consumers.