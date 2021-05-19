Zone in on Price Optimization

Because consumers shop in real time, a grocer can’t be hampered by setting prices that are either out of date or not relevant to that store and its customer base. Especially in today’s competitive environment, there’s little time to waste. New technologies enable grocers to make real-life business decisions based on the latest hyperlocal data from nearby competitors. That data allows a retailer to determine the right pricing zone for their location instead of using one pricing zone that doesn’t accurately reflect the store and its customers. Find out more about pricing zones – and why they matter.