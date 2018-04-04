Winn-Dixie Adds Online Delivery in AL, FL

Winn-Dixie is launching online grocery delivery in 13 Florida metropolitan areas and three in Alabama, partnering with grocery delivery provider Shipt for the service.

More than 6 million households in and around Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Naples, Orlando, Sarasota, South Florida, Space Coast, St. Augustine, Tallahassee, Tampa and Treasure Coast, Fla., are now able to have groceries delivered to their front door. Additionally, about 450,000 households in and around Birmingham, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, Ala., can shop the grocer’s wares for delivery.

As an incentive, the Birmingham, Ala.-based delivery service, which Minneapolis-based Target Corp. bought last year, is offering those who sign up for an annual membership a free two-week trial and $15 off their first order.

“We are continually looking for more ways to meet every need of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company. “The partnership with Shipt provides our customers another way to shop and receive groceries right to their doorstep. We are excited for our customers to receive the same quality products and value that they can always count on when shopping in our stores.”

News of the delivery partnership comes shortly after Southeastern Grocers announced its plans to restructure after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company is closing 94 locations, but will still operate more than 580 stores under the Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket banners.