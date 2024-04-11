Sponsored Content
Win at Retail: Creating Effective Pricing and Promotion Strategies
11/4/2024
Sponsored by NIQ
In today’s retail environment with ever-changing market dynamics, including inflation, shifting consumer behavior and shoppers' switching retailers, the key to success lies in effective pricing and promotion strategies. Did you know that a 1% improvement in price can deliver an 11% improvement in margins?
This eBook is designed to help retailers:
- Uncover how data-driven pricing and promotion strategies can boost revenue, foster loyalty and outpace the competition.
- Find out how to harness actionable insights that can help you optimize pricing and tailor promotions.
- Learn how to embrace AI-powered technologies for a more intuitive approach.
Ready to transform your pricing and promotion strategies to win in retail?