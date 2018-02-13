Why Are Consumers Turning to Prepared Foods?

More supermarkets are offering freshly prepared foods to meet consumer demand.

But what are those demands? Progressive Grocer partnered with sister division EIQ Research Solutions to interview 500 consumers who shopped in supermarkets in the past month to better understand the reasons behind the “why” of the purchase.

The top two reasons for purchasing fresh prepared foods were “too busy to cook” (41.5 percent) and “buying just the amount needed” (41.5 percent). Additionally, most consumers (45.9 percent) also buy enough for two.

Learn the results by downloading this free research.

Survey respondents sourced via ProdegeMR, reinventing the market research process by taking a respondent-first approach.