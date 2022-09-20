What’s Next for U.S. Inflation?

In Q2 inflation reached its highest level in 40 years. July had some good news for U.S. consumers — inflation finally leveled off. July’s report dropped to 8.5%, and while a sizable drop in gas prices contributed heavily to the inflation rate decrease, many necessities like food are still stuck at abnormally high prices.

Download the latest version of NielsenIQ's inflation tracker report for exclusive insights into where our analysts see inflation heading for the rest of 2022.

What you will learn: