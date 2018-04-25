What's Driving Snack Food Purchases?

Snacking has been on the rise for several years, but how often are people snacking, and what are they choosing? Progressive Grocer, along with sister company EIQ Research Solutions, interviewed 500 consumers who have household responsibility for grocery shopping to find out how often they snack and what products are driving their purchases.

Fewer than 7 percent of respondents snack once a week or less. However, younger Millennials (5.6 percent) and Baby Boomers (6.6 percent) are the most likely to limit snacking to less than once a week.

Survey respondents sourced via ProdegeMR, reinventing the market research process by taking a respondent-first approach.