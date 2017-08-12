Wellness Labels Can Help Drive Bakery Sales

Want to boost sales in your in-store bakery? Call attention to what your baked goods offer -- and what they don’t.

Consumer demand has increased for simplicity and recognizable ingredients. Wellness characteristics of bakery products sought by health-conscious shoppers have changed, with more consumers searching for “clean label,” but quick indulgences aren’t forgotten in bakery purchases.

This is among the findings in the latest edition of “What’s in Store 2018,” the annual trends publication from the International Dairy-Deli-Bakery Association (IDDBA).

Other findings impacting bakery sales

Despite greater interest in healthier offerings, indulgence is still a factor in consumer purchases. Specialty cakes from ISBs resonate particularly strongly with higher-income young consumers (31 percent).

One of the fastest-growing claims across the store is “no artificial colors.”

50 percent of American consumers say they find the idea of on-pack information that allows you to see where a product was made to be “very appealing.”

Many American households now comprise one to two people, who are less likely to purchase family-size or larger-portioned products. There is a growing interest in mini, single-serve, and smaller-sized varieties of baked goods.

“Shoppers want tasty products and feel good about choosing that product,” said Eric Richard, IDDBA’s education coordinator. “[Given] consumers’ interest in fresh products and simple, natural ingredients, in-store bakeries have tremendous opportunities to connect with shoppers with their freshly baked offerings. Additionally, more and more consumers are seeking single-serve and grab-and-go dining options, as well as both healthier and indulgent innovations. In-store bakeries excel in these areas.”

Covering bakery, cheese, dairy and deli, “What’s in Store 2018” and its digital companion, What’s in Store Online, a collection of more than 150 downloadable graphs and tables, as well as links to white papers and trends articles, are available at IDDBA’s website.

Madison, Wis.-based IDDBA is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and supermarket foodservice industries.