Weis Markets Expands Milton, Pa., DC

Weis Markets Inc. has opened a 210,000-square-foot expansion of its distribution center in Milton, Pa. The expansion, which brings the facility’s size to 1.3 million square feet, provides additional dairy, deli, and cold storage (frozen food) capacity and further streamlines the grocer’s supply chain.

To mark the expansion’s official debut, Weis Markets held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 3.

“With this expansion, we’re enhancing the distribution center’s productivity and viability, and we’re improving our company’s competitiveness,” noted Weis Markets Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis. “We plan to continue expanding this distribution center as our company grows, providing new job opportunities for people in the Central Susquehanna Valley.”

The expanded distribution center, which supplies 204 Weis Markets stores across a seven-state footprint, provides an increased range of products. Next year, the grocer will start expanding the facility’s produce storage area.

The upgrade and modernization of the facility comes as company has grown its footprint by roughly 25 percent, having acquired 44 new stores in 2016. In tandem with this growth, the company has added 150 full-time jobs at the distribution center, for a total of 900 full-time associates at the facility.

Additionally, the new expansion contains such sustainability features as an ammonia refrigeration system, which enables Weis to reduce its use of refrigerants moving forward. The project also allows the company to lower its diesel fuel consumption by more than 23,000 gallons annually.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.