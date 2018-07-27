Wegmans VP Elected Chairman of Produce Safety Board

The Center for Produce Safety's (CPS) board of directors has elected Dave Corsi, VP of produce and floral at Wegmans Food Markets, as its new chair. The vote took place following the CPS Research Symposium held last month in Charlotte, N.C.

“I am truly honored to be an integral part of the Center for Produce Safety, an organization whose sole mission is to improve food safety in the global produce industry,” noted Corsi, who has worked at Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans for more than 30 years. “Because of CPS's leadership and dedication supporting the health and well-being of consumers, research and implementation of best practices in the area of food safety will continue.” “CPS is fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteers who bring their time, expertise, passion and perspectives,” said Tim York, of Salinas, Calif.-based Markon Cooperative, board chair for the past two years and Corsi’s immediate predecessor. “We have been well served by outgoing board members and thank them for their service. Chairman Corsi has assembled a great team for this next year. It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the board of directors since 2016, and I look forward to continuing participation."

Officers elected to the board in addition to Corsi were Mike Stuart, of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association, as secretary, and Bob Whitaker, of the Produce Marketing Association, as treasurer.

Continuing their terms through June 30, 2021 are Jimmy Bassetti, J&D Produce; Tony DiMare, DiMare Fresh; Natalie Dyenson, Dole Fresh Vegetables; Steve Kenfield, HMC Farms; Drew McDonald, Taylor Fresh Foods (technical committee chair); Stephen Patricio, Westside Produce; Toby Purse, Lipman Family Farms; and York.

CPS, a tax-exempt charitable organization based in Woodland, Calif., brings together leaders from industry, government, and the scientific and academic communities to work toward the common goal of produce safety. The CPS board of directors provides leadership and direction to assure that produce-specific food safety questions are answered with science-proven results.

Wegmans ranked No. 14 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of top grocers in the United States.