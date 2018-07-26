Wegmans One of ’50 Companies That Care’

Great Place to Work and People magazine have recognized Wegmans Food Markets in the weekly publication's forthcoming "50 Companies That Care" feature. Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans came in at No. 11.

“When we care about each other, help our customers and give back to the communities where we operate, everything else seems to fall into place,” noted Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of the family-owned supermarket chain, which operates 97 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. It also is No. 14 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. “This company strives to improve every day, and makes sure that you are as well,” observed a Wegmans employee. “They help you every step of the way, from more hours to scholarships to personal help. This workplace is like family.”

The only other supermarket operator to make the list was Woodland, Calif.-based Nugget Market, at No. 50. Other retailers in the ranking were Patagonia (No. 21), Ikea (No. 31), Nordstrom (No. 34) and convenience store chain QuikTrip (No. 49). CPG companies on the list were Chobani, at No. 39, and Mars Inc., at No. 41.

The “50 Companies That Care” rankings are based on feedback from more 4.5 million U.S. employees. People joined forces with Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm with offices in Oakland, Calif., and New York, to analyze employees’ survey feedback regarding how their workplaces make a difference in their lives and communities, and to consider the generosity of each company’s benefits, philanthropic and community support.

Wegmans is a perennial presence in Great Place to Work's various rankings, having shown up every year on the annual Best Companies to Work For list put out by the firm and Fortune magazine since the lineup debuted 21 years ago.

The "Companies That Care" list will appear in the Aug. 6 issue of People, which arrives at newsstands on July 27.