Webinar: Solving the Disconnected Digital Grocery Journey

The rise of ecommerce is changing how retailers capture share of wallet, connect with customers, and create a seamless experiences between the online and in-store shopping missions. But as the grocery space heats up with new mergers and partnerships – and customers have more choice at their fingertips – expectations will rise.

Unfortunately, most digital grocery experiences aren't built to meet these expectations, with clunky, Frankenstein-like websites powered by multiple providers and no proper integration. Grocers need a new digital approach, and an upcoming webinar from Brick Meets Click intends to discuss how they can create a true omnichannel experience.

During the webinar, set to take place Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. EDT:

David Bishop, partner at the Barrington, Ill.-based consultancy, will frame up the session with insights from two of his firm’s recently released “Grocery eCommerce Sales Scorecard” and “Grocery eCommerce Shopper Insights” reports.

Kevin Baartman, VP of information services at Minneapolis-based Lunds & Byerlys, will highlight how his company is leveraging the new solution to improve the overall digital experience and strengthen its ecommerce proposition.

Chris Bryson, founder and CEO of Toronto-based ecommerce solutions provider Unata, will demonstrate how his company’s platform addresses the problem of “island syndrome” – when grocers have too many separate, disconnected web experiences – by connecting list building, online ordering and site browsing, making both the online and in-store trip missions more seamless.

According to Brick Meets Click’s “Grocery eCommerce Sales Scorecard," online sales generate on average 3.4 percent of total sales for supermarkets and are growing by more than 25 percent versus last year on a comparable-store basis. Bishop mentioned that “supermarkets need to understand not only how they’re going to win as consumer spending on groceries shifts online, but how to improve the online experience, recognizing that shoppers also leverage online assets – like the website – to improve their in-store visits.”

“Historically, websites from grocery chains have been complicated, disjointed and often insufficient to engage shoppers. That may have been OK in the past, but to compete for tomorrow’s shopper, a better experience is required," Bryson said. “At Unata, our goal is to provide grocers with a digital experience that engages the modern shopper and drives results.”

Added Baartman: “Unata’s Unified solution has transformed our digital customer experience to be simpler, easier and more convenient. We’ve heard this firsthand from our customers, and we’ve seen it, too – since this platform upgrade, we have experienced double-digit increases in online sales.”

