Walmart’s New Website Will Feature Extra-Personalized Shopping Experiences
Walmart is relaunching its website to offer not just a refreshed look, but also a more personalized, specialty shopping experience.
Intended to offer a cleaner, more modern shopping experience, the new Walmart.com just had its first reveal and will launch to the public sometime next month. In addition to offering the same everyday low prices for which the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer is known, the new site will boast three key new features, including:
- A new look and feel – The site will have a more “human element” by featuring relatable photography showcasing real-life moments and both beauty and design extending across all items. The goal is to make the site compelling for customers to find whatever they seek to purchase – from diapers and laundry detergent to a new dining-room table. It also will feature an expanded color palate and font selection to add vibrancy and depth.
- More local and personalized elements – Something Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. Ecommerce, said the retailer is “especially well-positioned to do” in light of its 4,700-plus stores nationwide. The site will house a new section that showcases top-selling items in a customer’s region – for example, air mattresses recently trended in Dallas – along with a customer’s local store profile, which will include availability of services such as online grocery, order status and Easy Reorder, which lets customers easily repurchase their most-frequently-purchased goods in stores and online.
- Specialty shopping experiences – Customers shopping for groceries and household essentials shop differently than those seeking a new couch, so Walmart.com will now offer a different experience depending on what the shopper wishes to buy. The goal is to make shopping each category feel like shopping a specialty store, with the plan of building out these specialty experiences for other categories starting later this year.
“The customer is at the core of everything we do, so it won’t surprise you to hear that our customers helped us make these changes – but they weren’t the only ones,” Lore explained in a blog entry. “We also considered feedback from current and prospective brands as we look to continue building our assortment. With these changes, brands will have opportunities to better tell their stories on Walmart.com, including new approaches to advertising within seamlessly integrated ads.”