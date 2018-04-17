Walmart’s New Website Will Feature Extra-Personalized Shopping Experiences

Walmart is relaunching its website to offer not just a refreshed look, but also a more personalized, specialty shopping experience.

Intended to offer a cleaner, more modern shopping experience, the new Walmart.com just had its first reveal and will launch to the public sometime next month. In addition to offering the same everyday low prices for which the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer is known, the new site will boast three key new features, including: