Walmart Offering Associates Extra Holiday Hours

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will offer extra hours during the holidays to current associates, instead of hiring thousands of seasonal workers. According to the Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer, the staffing policy will “help customers save time and money this season.”

“These extra hours will help staff traditional roles like cashier and stocker, and newly created technology-empowered positions such as personal shoppers and Pickup associates,” noted Judith McKenna, EVP and COO, Walmart U.S. “This is the same approach we took last year, and we heard great feedback from our customers and associates.

Added McKenna: “We’ve increased our focus on service through new training, tools and technology. Thousands of associates have completed training in our Pathways and Academy programs, which prepares them to more effectively serve customers, especially during this busy season.”

She further noted that the “very popular” Holiday Helper program was returning, with more Helpers deployed in stores to assist shoppers in finding the shortest checkout lines, and even to fetch last-minute items for them.

“As we head into our busiest time of the year, we know associates are ready to deliver for our customers and help give them a memorable and affordable Christmas,” said McKenna.

Walmart operates 11,695 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries, and ecommerce websites in 11 countries.