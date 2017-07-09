Walmart Marketer Joins Multicultural Retail 360 Speaker Roster

Regine Moore, director of multicultural marketing at Wal-Mart Stores Inc., will speak on “Connecting with the Passion Points of African-American and Hispanic Consumers” at Multicultural Retail 360 Summit, taking place Sept. 26 in Rosemont, Ill.

She and Debbie Aguiar, EVP/managing director of Englewood, Colo.-based consultancy Eventus, will describe recent Walmart sponsorships of the Essence Music Festival and the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. The initiatives were designed to appeal to African-American and Hispanic consumers, as well as to position Walmart as a community leader.

To bring the excitement of these two major properties to the stores, Walmart created unique and interactive “retailtainment” program with enhancements and dedicated brand ambassadors. Moore and Aguiar will describe how these programs were successful in delighting shoppers and creating unique connections with the retailer.

The Multicultural Retail 360 Summit is the retail industry’s premier educational and networking event designed to help retailers and CPG companies grow their business with America’s multicultural consumer market. Other sessions at the Summit include marketing experts from Nielsen, Walgreens, Albertsons, and several noted consultancies and research firms.

The event takes place at the Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX). Registration for the Summit includes admission to the P2PX exhibits and September 27 and 28 keynote sessions. P2PX is the world’s largest gathering of brand manufacturers, retailers, agency professionals and solution providers for marketing to shoppers.

For more information, visit Multicultural Retail 360’s website.