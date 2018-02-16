Walmart Hires 194K Military Vets

Walmart Inc. has hired more than 194,000 veterans and promoted more than 28,000 to positions of greater responsibility since making its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in May 2013. The commitment guarantees a job offer to any eligible honorably discharged U.S. veteran who has separated from active duty since Memorial Day 2013. According to the Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer is now more than three-quarters of the way to attaining its goal of hiring 250,000 veterans by 2020.

“At Walmart, we see the dedication and value veterans bring to the workforce every day, and we’re committed to providing service men and women open paths to success,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Gary Profit, the company’s senior director of military programs. “We are proud to use our strengths to support veterans and their families, not only as they reintegrate into the civilian workforce, but throughout their entire career.”

As well as hiring veterans, Walmart is reaffirming its support of veteran business owners or those considering an entrepreneurial endeavor, by co-sponsoring Veteran EDGE, which the company describes as “a first-of-its-kind conference and training event dedicated to veteran-owned businesses and the network that supports them.” Powered by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University, in New York state, the event, slated for Feb. 16-18 in Austin, Texas, will host veteran and military spouse small-business owners from across the United States, along with IVMF program graduates to network and share opportunities, best practices and available resources.

“Veteran-owned businesses play an integral role in our nation’s economy,” noted Mike Haynie, IVMF founder and executive director and vice chancellor of Syracuse University. “There are more than 2.5 million veteran owned businesses in the U.S. and they employ more than 5 million Americans, generating more than $1.1 trillion in sales annually. Walmart leads the way in the private sector with regard to their commitments to the veteran community. Their employment initiatives, as well as their focus on doing business with veteran entrepreneurs, are exemplary. Our longstanding partnership is a key contributor to the ability of the IVMF to serve transitioning service members, veterans and their families in communities across America.”

The company’s programs for past and present military members also include an expanded leave-of-absence policy.

Walmart operates more than 11,600 stores under nearly 60 banners in 28 countries and ecommerce websites.