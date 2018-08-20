Walmart, Health Benefits Company Join Forces

Walmart has teamed with health benefits company Anthem Inc. to work toward the companies’ shared goals of lowering health care costs and providing consumers with better access to over-the counter (OTC) medicines and services.

The Anthem-Walmart program, slated to roll out in January 2019, will enable consumers enrolled in Anthem’s affiliated Medicare Advantage (MA) plans to use OTC plan allowances to buy OTC medications and health-related items, including first-aid supplies, support braces and pain relievers, at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. The new collaboration aims to improve access to such items while considerably reducing out-of-pocket costs for those participating in the MA plans.

“Walmart is committed to making health care more affordable and accessible, and we are in constant pursuit of new ways to deliver on this commitment,” said Sean Slovenski, SVP, health and wellness, Walmart U.S. at the Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer. “We are thrilled to be working with Anthem to provide its Medicare Advantage members with convenient access to our broad assortment of high-quality over-the counter products – all available at everyday low prices.”

“Creating a better health care future requires us to think differently about how we can develop innovative and meaningful health care solutions for consumers,” noted Felicia Norwood, EVP and president, government business division at Indianapolis-based Anthem. “We are pleased to join with Walmart to create an initiative that combines Anthem’s deep understanding of the needs of senior consumers with Walmart’s unwavering commitment to saving people money and developing a seamless shopping experience. We believe that programs like this can make a tremendous difference for health care consumers, who often live on a fixed income or are managing chronic medical conditions.”

With more than 90 percent of Americans living within a 10-mile radius of a Walmart store and the retailer already offering a number of convenient services, among them free two-day shipping with online orders $35 or more, the new initiative is expected to be beneficial for senior citizens, most of whom rely on their Social Security benefit as their major source of income, according to the Social Security Administration.

Walmart ranks first on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.