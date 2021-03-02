Walmart E-Commerce Vet Lands New Gig with Casper

A former top Walmart e-commerce, supply chain and Ahold USA executive has taken his career in a new direction.

Charles Liu, most recently VP of supply chain for Wamart's e-commerce division, has joined Casper as COO. Liu previously held supply chain roles with Shopko, Ahold USA and Walgreens.

At Casper, Liu will oversee all end-to-end supply chain functions, including sourcing, product engineering, compliance, quality, supply planning, production, logistics and customer experience support. Emilie Arel, president and chief commercial officer, will remain principal operating officer.

Liu brings more than 20 years of experience in end-to-end supply chain management and corporate operations to his role at Casper.

Most recently, he was VP of supply chain for Walmart’s e-commerce division, where he delivered meaningful operating efficiencies across supplier relationships and negotiations, inventory, logistics and customer promise.

Throughout his career, Liu held various leadership roles at companies including Whirlpool, Ahold USA and Walgreens.

Casper also appointed Dara Williams as chief people and diversity officer, and George Poulios, VP of retail, real estate and store development.

“We are thrilled to welcome this bench of remarkable leaders to the team as we continue to strengthen Casper’s leadership in a way that reflects our core values,” said Philip Krim, co-founder and CEO at Casper. “Dara, Charles and George bring critical skills and know-how to both our culture and business operations as we further our commitment to improve diversity and inclusion, while scaling our business to bring better sleep to all.”

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam's Club ranks No. 9 on the list.