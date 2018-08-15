Walmart Debuts New Mobile, AL Distribution Center

Walmart Inc. held a grand-opening celebration this week for its new $135 million distribution center in Mobile, Ala. According to the Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer, the facility is the sixth import distribution center in the nation.

At the event, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and local officials noted that the DC, which measures 2.6 million square feet, encompassing 60 acres under one roof, would spur the region’s economic growth and provide local career opportunities with a chance for advancement. Also as part of the opening festivities, Walmart associates presented about $20,000 to various organizations in the Mobile area.

First revealed in March 2017, the storage and cross-dock facility will supply several regional distribution centers supporting about 700 Walmart stores in Alabama, Mississippi and elsewhere.

“We are excited about how this facility will help us better serve our customers across the South and beyond, while creating a positive economic impact locally through job creation and future development,” said Jeff Breazeale, Walmart VP, direct import logistics. “We are grateful to the State of Alabama, Mobile County, the City of Mobile, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and the Alabama State Port Authority for the warm welcome we have received here, and we look forward to a strong partnership with the community for years to come.”

When fully up to speed, the facility will employ more than 750 full-time associates with wages currently averaging $16.50 an hour, including about 50 full-time managers. Salaried associates in Mobile are anticipated to earn $50,000 or more yearly and will be eligible for additional annual incentives.

Noted Barry Westbrooks, the Mobile DC’s general manager: “A major foundation of our company’s strong culture is our commitment to ‘strive for excellence.’ My team and I are excited to offer so many residents the opportunity to build a career. Through two successful job fairs, we have filled more than 550 associate positions thus far, and look forward to the positive impact this facility will have on our associates and the customers we are fortunate to serve.”

Walmart operates more than 145 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in Alabama, employing almost 38,000 associates across the state. Worldwide, the company has more than 11,700 stores under nearly 65 banners in 28 countries and ecommerce websites. Walmart is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.