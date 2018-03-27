Wakefern Names New Director of Business Development, Real Estate

Dan Tarnopol has been named the new director of business development and real estate for Wakefern Food Corp. He succeeds Tish Daly, who is retiring from the company after 12 years in the role.

Bringing both legal and strategic expertise to his new position, Tarnopol joined Wakefern’s legal division in 2014 as corporate counsel and has worked with company leaders on transactions, strategy and planning. As director of business development and real estate, Tarnopol will help oversee new store development and store openings while guiding cooperative members through the real estate process.

“Dan brings great insight to his new role, and he will work closely with our members to identify new opportunities and develop stores to better serve communities,” said Thomas S. Cummiskey, VP of business development and real estate at Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern.

Before coming to Wakefern, Tarnopol was an associate with Cahill Gordon & Reindel, where he represented investment banking firms and public corporations. He was also previously a legal secondee with Barclays and as an underwriter for Equity Now.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Wakefern comprises 50 members that independently own and operate 344 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs more than 70,000 people.