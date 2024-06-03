Using Cloud-Based Technology to Improve Supply Chain Quality Management

Cloud-Based Compliance



NSF TraQtion® was developed to help organizations maintain higher levels of safety and quality compliance and provide a vital digital tool for businesses looking to improve and adapt their supply chain activities to the latest industry standards.

NSF TraQtion®’s modular-based offerings include Supplier and Compliance Management, Product Specification Management, Corporate and Supply Chain Sustainability Management, Audit and Assessment Management, Complaints and Issues Management, and Artwork Management. The software is a leading example of how a cloud-based program can aggregate multiple supply chain and quality processes into a single platform.

For grocery businesses with private labels, the capability to identify sources for all ingredients in a recipe or formulation, minimize the impact of recalls, stay on top of corrective actions, and identify recurring actions to mitigate risks is especially helpful.

Centralized digital software enables easy storytelling for businesses, from artwork to sustainability reporting, leading to the development of a confident brand identity that can adapt to changing regulations. Modular-based solutions are versatile and cost-effective; companies simply choose which module offerings fit their business needs and have the option to add additional offerings as applicable.

Cloud-based solutions provide a single source of truth, expediting data, documents and records collection in real time during audits and assessments, allowing for effortless delivery when program documentation is requested or required. With live synchronization of information, results can be shared with users on-site and around the globe. NSF TraQtion® also provides users with a collation of assessment results and corrective action responses vital to decision-making and review processes.