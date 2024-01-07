Sponsored Content
Unlocking Potential in Underserved Grocery Markets
7/1/2024
Sponsored by Placer.ai
Dive into the location analytics to uncover potential growth markets in regions with limited grocery chain availability.
Read the report to discover:
- How the nationwide distribution of grocery chains compares with that of dollar stores and superstores.
- Which underserved grocery markets are seeing increases in visits to existing chains, indicating expansion opportunities.
- How grocery store operators and civic stakeholders can identify regions with untapped grocery demand and tailor development initiatives to local food-shopping preferences.