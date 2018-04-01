United Fresh Rolls Out Legal Labeling Review Service

United Fresh Produce Association has teamed with OFW Law, a Washington, D.C.-based law firm with expertise in food agriculture regulatory issues, to give United Fresh members access to a legal review of product labels.

The service was begun by the United Fresh Finance & Business Management Council in response to an increase in member requests for assistance with product label reviews.

“The number of regulations related to food labeling can be complex for produce companies to navigate,” noted Jason Pounds, secretary-treasurer of Hardies Fresh Foods and chairman of the Finance & Business Management Council. “As more produce companies are adding packaged products to their offerings, the more important it is to ensure that your product labels comply with applicable federal and state laws.”

United Fresh members can contact the organization’s member services department to submit a proposed final label to OFW Law for review. The firm will then review the label for compliance with the Fair Label & Packaging Act, the Food & Drug Cosmetic Act, and applicable state labeling laws, and will make recommendations on any revisions necessary for compliance. The cost for label review is $600 per label. Substantially similar labels, such as different SKUs/counts of the same product with similar labeling claims, may be considered under one label review.

“United Fresh delivers resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues,” said Miriam Wolk, VP of member services at Washington-based United Fresh. “We’re pleased to partner with OFW Law, a recognized expert on food-labeling laws, to provide this resource to our member companies.”

To request a label review, or for more information about the program, visit the United Fresh website or contact Wolk at 202-303-3410 or [email protected].