United Fresh to Debut Produce Leadership Conference

The United Fresh Produce Association has teamed up with the George Washington Leadership Institute to present a new educational program for the fresh produce industry that highlights the principles espoused by the nation’s first president.

Slated to take place April 9-11, 2018, in Alexandria, Va., and at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate on the Potomac River, the Revolutionary Leadership Conference will feature presentations, case studies and behind-the-scenes experiences to help attendees become better leaders.

“United Fresh is excited to launch this new event for produce professionals, expanding our leadership development portfolio with a midcareer opportunity between our Produce Industry Leadership Program and our senior executive week-in- residence at Cornell University,” noted United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel. “Today’s challenges certainly call for revolutionary leadership, and the program we’ve assembled with the George Washington Leadership Institute promises to add a significant new value for our members.”

During the portion of the event held at Mount Vernon, leadership experts will provide insight into George Washington’s character, motivations and actions, offering various ideas on how to guide teams and companies to success. After this, attendees will enjoy a private dinner and tour of the mansion and grounds.

The event will conclude with a breakfast panel discussion featuring participants who have graduated from United Fresh’s young-leadership program over its 22-year existence.

The course is limited to 100 attendees. Those interested in attending can register at United Fresh’s website.

Washington, D.C.-based United Fresh brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.