UNFI Names Director of Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy

United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) has hired Faten Freiha as its director of investor relations and corporate strategy. In her new role, Freiha oversees all aspects of investor relations and corporate strategy, working closely with the executive management team.

Freiha, who has more than 10 years of investor relations and finance experience, spent the past four years as director of investor relations for Iron Mountain, a Boston-based storage and information management services company.

“We are pleased to welcome Faten to the UNFI team and look forward to leveraging her extensive investor relations background to continue to improve UNFI’s investor communications and engagement, said Mike Zechmeister, the company’s CFO, to whom Freita reports directly. “In addition, we look forward to her further building upon our corporate strategy efforts as we execute on our growth opportunities.”

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI carries and distributes more than 110,000 products to 43,000-plus customer locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company serves a wide variety of sales channels including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retailers, ecommerce and food service.