By Axonify - 04/20/2020

Frontline employees are essential to the success of your business. But the same old approaches to training just don't meet the needs of today's modern frontline employees (or your modern business). Find out how to redesign your training so it balances employee development needs with the priorities and performance of your business in "The ultimate guide to frontline training."

This guide covers:

  • Creating a persona for your frontline workforce to identify their unique needs when it comes to being supported
  • Designing a learning experience with your frontline in mind
  • Modernizing your learning technology to deliver training and communication in the flow of work
