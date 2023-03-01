At TUTTOFOOD 2023 in Milan, the future of large-scale retail is now

Retail Plaza by TUTTO FOOD, a preview of the future of retail

The Retail Plaza schedule is beginning to take shape in more detail, with events analyzing the change in business models and formats of modern distribution by bringing together international Italian brands, experts and producers in a unique networking context. Supply chain sustainability and value chain innovation will be center stage at the 2023 edition where, as usual, case studies will be in the limelight, with the aim of sharing contents between producers on one side, and Italian and foreign retailers on the other side.

To name just a few among the sessions already confirmed, the schedule includes two events where Giuseppe Stigliano, professor of business, law, economics and consumption at the IULM University Faculty of Communication, in Milan, will discuss the latest on-shelf trends with representatives of some of the most important Italian and international chains.

Sustainable innovation, and the ways modern distribution can deal with it in Italy and abroad, will be the focus of two other sessions moderated by Cristina Lazzati, director of the publications Gdoweek and MarkUp, and lecturer at the 24 Hours Business School. Moreover, "creative destruction," and how to deal with it to the advantage of operators along the value chain, will be discussed in two sessions with value chain innovation strategist Massimo Visconti and Cris Nulli, of Appetite for Disruption, respectively.

The partnership with the Retail Institute, which spans the whole format, will be expressed in particular through the themes of green retail and food and sustainability. Further sessions, which are in the process of being developed, will involve innovative startups, newly evolved omnichannel players, companies involved in the digital transformation process of the Ho.Re.Ca. (foodservice) sector, and much more.