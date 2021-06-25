Trigo Partners With Google Cloud to Increase Checkoutless Grocery

Frictionless technology among food retailers has experienced rapid growth and increased demand across the world. Checkout tech provider Trigo is now making it easier for retailers to accelerate their digital transformations to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered autonomous stores by signing a partnership agreement to join Google Cloud’s partner ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Trigo’s AI-powered solutions for autonomous shopping will be available on Google Cloud. Trigo’s privacy-by-design solution uses AI-powered computer vision technologies together with off-the-shelf hardware to retrofit existing grocery stores with autonomous capabilities. The company applies its proprietary algorithms to ceiling-mounted cameras that automatically learn and upload data on shoppers' movements and product choices, enabling customers to simply walk into a store, pick up their groceries and walk out without stopping at the checkout. Payments and receipts are settled digitally.

“Technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and [Internet of Things] are helping retailers deliver exciting, new experiences for consumers,” said Paul Tepfenhart, director, global retail solutions, at Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud. “We’re delighted that Trigo is bringing its retail solutions to Google Cloud, and we look forward to partnering with Trigo to help retailers accelerate their adoption of these capabilities."

According to Trigo’s analysis of Kantar supermarket data, Tel Aviv-based Trigo estimates that there are around 500,000 convenience and small grocery stores worldwide that have the potential to be retrofitted with AI-based frictionless technology.

The company is currently working with leading European retailers, including British multinational grocer Tesco PLC. Tesco has been working on a trial with Trigo at a Tesco Express convenience store at its U.K. headquarters and will extend that to another store in a more urban environment. Trigo uses Google Cloud for part of the solution that it provides Tesco.

“Trigo’s work with Google Cloud shows how the world’s top grocery retailers digitize, innovate, deliver exceptional experiences for their customers, and compete in an increasingly crowded and growing marketplace,” said Michael Gabay, co-founder and CEO of Trigo.

In addition, Trigo is working with German supermarket chain Rewe on a cashierless checkout store in downtown Cologne. Trigo also revealed on June 16 that an investment from Rewe and Israeli tech investment firm Viola Growth has taken Trigo’s total fundraising to more than $100 million. This follows the $60 million that Trigo raised in Series B funding in December 2020.