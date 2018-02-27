Tops’ Rich Hill Becomes Nonperishable Specialist, East Region

Tops Markets LLC has promoted Rich Hill to the role of nonperishable specialist for its East Region.

Hall was previously the store manager at a Tops store in Cortland, N.Y. In his new role, he will be responsible the Hudson Valley and Syracuse North and South regions for the company, overseeing all aspects of operations and merchandising for the nonperishable departments within the three large districts.

A resident of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Hall began his career 18 years ago as a cart clerk with the P&C Grocery Market chain in that town. Over the years he has held various roles, among them grocery clerk, dairy manager, manager trainee, assistant store manager and store manager at various locations over the past 11 years.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops, which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because of a crushing debt load, operates 169 supermarkets, with five additional run by franchisees under the Tops banner. The company employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont.