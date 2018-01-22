Tops Converting Bulk Departments

Faced with health-conscious shoppers increasingly buying less in bulk, Tops Markets LLC is transforming its bulk departments to meet current consumer needs.

“When we looked at the task at hand, we found we could still offer our customers the items that they wanted, but be more efficient in how we went about doing so,” explained Keith McFayden, Tops’ director of edible grocery. “By offering them a variety of ‘better-for-you’ portion-size containers versus an endless bin with a bag and scooper, consumers can now feel confident in knowing the exact serving size [and] calories, and evaluate the nutritional facts.”

Ranging in size from 6 ounces to 21 ounces, the section’s convenient better-for-you packages contain not only healthy bulk-food items such as banana chips and locally roasted snack nuts, but also more indulgent items like locally produced chocolate-covered treats. The change also expanded organic items into the bulk section, with more than 20 items now being offered.

Further, from a retail space perspective, the section’s previous traditional plastic bins took up significantly more space. Once store implementation is completed, the new concept will reduce bin size by 47 percent, according to Tops, which notes that its aim is to install 12-foot tub sections where space exists, thereby allowing the enhanced assortment to be fully merchandised.

“This new approach allows us to be more versatile,” observed McFayden. “Products can be interspersed throughout the store; whether it’s on a display near a complementary item or near the checkout, we now have the ability to have the ready-to-go containers available at a customer’s fingertips.”

Although not all Tops locations have converted their bulk departments to the new concept, 60 have already completed the implementation, with the remaining stores set to introduce the reimagined section this year.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 169 supermarkets, with five additional by franchisees under the Tops banner. The grocer employs more than 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont.