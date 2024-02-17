Time to Honor Grocery's High-Potential Talent

Progressive Grocer is looking to celebrate exceptional innovators who are taking the lead in their companies and their communities, and using their skills to transform the grocery industry.

PG is now accepting nominations for its 2024 class of GenNext award winners.

The GenNext award honors young innovators and changemakers taking exceptional action in the fight to keep the essential industry of grocery thriving.

Do you know an innovator, disruptor or difference-maker having an impact on their organization, the industry and colleagues? Someone who possesses that “it” factor that is hard to describe but sets them apart as a next generation industry leader?

If so, please consider submitting a nomination for a GenNext award. This is a great opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of individuals who work for a retailer, supplier or service provider company in the food retail universe.

In the past, GenNext winners have demonstrated some, or all, of the following traits:

A high level of commitment to a career in the food retailing industry and the communities their company serves.

Innovative thinking and an ability to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities to serve shoppers more effectively.

An ability to inspire others through actions, accomplishments, leadership and vision.

A willingness to make an impact in the world beyond work through various types of community involvement.

Entries are limited to companies based in the United States and the deadline for submissions is May 20, 2024. Honorees will be recognized at Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact conference on Nov. 6 in Orlando, Fla.

To submit an entry, click here.

Note: Including a high-resolution (300-dpi) 5"-by-7" .jpg headshot (head and shoulders only) of the nominee with the submission is required. Please make sure before you submit an image that it meets our specifications; if it doesn't, we will request a replacement. Those honorees without images will not be included in the GenNext issue, as production of the issue will be held up if we wait longer for materials. The sheer volume of submissions and materials received means that staffers can no longer chase after missing photographs until the last minute, so please be mindful of the deadlines. Whenever possible, include a correctly sized high-resolution image with your nomination to avoid any problems.

[For a list of the 2023 GenNext winners, CLICK HERE.]