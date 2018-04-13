Tiger Beer Campaign Puts Spotlight on Local Heroes

Heineken USA's Tiger Beer has launched a campaign to champion emerging talent, taking the idea of “uncaging” local heroes and focusing it on a specific type of creative: those whose bold approach to their craft serves a good cause.

The campaign features a group of “uncaged heroes” from fields as diverse as technology, dance, fashion, music, art and food to inspire people to look beyond familiar faces and discover those truly shaping the future. It debuted April 9, highlighting a group of heroes and sharing their work to effect positive change through a launch film on the brand’s social media channels and campaign website.

Tiger Beer will build this “uncaged” community, discovering up-and-comers around the world, with local activations in 13 markets: the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Myanmar, Mongolia, Canada, Thailand, Cambodia, Germany and New Zealand.

Through the U.S. program, Tiger Beer will partner with culture authority Hypebeast in a search to discover creatives taking the music industry to the next level. Hypebeast will host contestant submissions, directing chosen finalists to perform on stage in one of three “Uncaged Nights” events in June. Finalists chosen from each of those three performances will face off in July for a chance to be featured at The Uncaged Live – an event that will bring together and showcase a clash of creative talent from across the globe on Sept. 20 at the Benedetto Marcello Conservatory of Music, in Venice, Italy.

“Tiger Beer believes in the power of the arts, and the ability for it to create positive change in local communities, and ultimately, the world,” said Amy Tay, brand director of Tiger Beer. “Through this program, it’s our hope that we can uncage the next generation of creatives that are not only musically gifted, but looking to harness that talent for the greater good.”

In addition to Hypebeast, Tiger Beer will collaborate with several other organizations to bring this program to life, including Imprint City, a San Francisco Bay Area nonprofit cultivating art to vitalize the community, and 88rising, an Asian-American global music platform founded by Sean Miyashiro. The talent selected to compete, and ultimately chosen as winners, will be decided virtually by a judging panel consisting of Imprint City, Hypebeast and 88rising.