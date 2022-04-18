Technology Delivers Sustainable Solutions that Transform Fresh

Sustainability is a topic grocery retailers know they must address. That is especially important in their fresh departments, where food waste has become a key supply chain challenge. Here, Matt Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Afresh, explains how the Afresh Fresh Operating System enables fresh teams to champion sustainability, prevent waste, and keep shelves full and fresh, too.

Progressive Grocer: How would you describe the Afresh Fresh Operating System for retailers who want to transform their fresh departments?

Matt Schwartz: Our Fresh Operating System is an AI-powered solution that optimizes fresh inventory, forecasting, merchandising, ordering, and store operations. It combines artificial intelligence, real-time store insights, and store-level expertise to reduce shrink, increase sales, empower store teams, and provide fresher food for customers. Unlike existing supply chain solutions, we’re built specifically to handle the challenges unique to fresh food, and do it in a way that’s easy to understand. Our app has a familiar workflow and intuitive design, and our AI makes reliable recommendations that help employees create perfect orders, which minimizes stockouts and shrink. Employees who use Afresh tell us they love writing orders — and they report higher job satisfaction and more time for customer interactions, too.

PG: How does the system help grocery retailers become more sustainable businesses?

MS: Food waste is a global problem that impacts the environment, climate change, and access to food. Retail businesses, including grocery stores, account for 28 percent of food waste within the supply chain, with the highest occurrence in fresh food. Grocers have been starved of technology and left to rely on pen, paper, and intuition to make decisions leading to massive inefficiencies, excess waste, and lost profit. Afresh changes that! It gives retailers and fresh department employees the tools they need to curb climate change by reducing waste in stores.