Tech Startups Taking to the Groceryshop Stage for Pitch Competition

As the grocery industry gears up for this year’s Groceryshop event, to be held Sept. 19-21 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, 12 innovative early-stage business-to-business technology startups are also gearing up to take the stage for this year’s Shark Reef Startup Pitch competition. The startups' co-founders and CEOs will present about the technology solutions they are building to transform store operations, e-commerce, marketing, merchandising, supply chain and other key areas within grocery and CPG.

The event will be emceed by Deborah Weinswig, CEO and founder of Coresight Research, and will comprise of two rounds. All competitors will present for three minutes in the first round, followed by a short Q&A, after which six companies will progress to the next round. In round two, the finalists will each participate in a more in-depth Q&A session. The judges will select the Judges’ Choice winner, and the audience will have the opportunity to rate each company to determine the Audience Choice winner.

[Read more: "How Toshiba Aims to Curb Grocery Shrink"]

In addition to Weinswig, judges will include Ashley Hartman, managing partner at Bluestein Ventures; Matt Nichols, general partner at Commerce Ventures; and Carle Stenmark, general partner at VMG Partners.

Each startup will represent one of four areas of disruption in retail, including artificial intelligence (AI), inventory management and supply chain, marketing and loyalty, and e-commerce fulfillment. Coresight Research offered a snapshot of each company participating, including: